  Jayden Daniels' mom Regina Jackson issues bold message for haters 4 months after opening up about "predators" targeting Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina Jackson issues bold message for haters 4 months after opening up about “predators" targeting Commanders QB

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 09, 2025 21:12 GMT
Jayden Daniels&rsquo; mom Regina Jackson issues bold message for haters 4 months after opening up about &ldquo;predators&quot; targeting Commanders QB
Jayden Daniels' mom Regina Jackson issues bold message for haters 4 months after opening up about "predators" targeting Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, had a blunt message for trolls. She shared it on Wednesday along with a photo with the Washington Commanders quaterback.

"Never forget it. I'll ride for my son," Jackson wrote on Instagram.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @_mz_jackson)
The message came four months after her apperance on "The Pivot" podcast, where she revealed her worries for her son.

"He's been very acclimated in sports since he was young, but he doesn't know the business world," Jackson said in May. "He doesn't know the predators or the vultures that could be out there. So he feels very comfortable in knowing that not only am I educated and qualified to do it, I'm also his mom."
Eleven days later, on May 22, Cam Newton defended her on his "4th & 1" show.

“She’s not doing anything different than any other parent would do," Newton said. "It’s better to protect than to have a situation you could’ve prevented.”

Daniels went to a USC women’s basketball game in March to cheer for JuJu Watkins' team, and the two laughed together at courtside. However, what garnered the most attention was Jackson sitting between them, playfully blocking Watkins.

Jackson is also Daniels' business manager. She has two Masters degrees and passed the NFL agent exam in 2024. Daniels is signed by her agency, AiC Sports.

Regina Jackson sets record straight about Jayden Daniels' boundaries

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, discussed her bond with her son.

“My son can date, live freely and make his own choices," Jackson said on May 11, via "The Pivot" podcast.
Jackson also shared that Daniels values her opinion because he remembers how much she did for him growing up. The conversation came up due to an old video from a past interview. Jackson said “them girls” in the clip when asked about her biggest fear while Daniels was at LSU.

She explained that the comment was not about a specific person. It was just a general concern that many parents have, whether their child is a son or daughter.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

