Jayden Daniels' mom Regina makes her feelings known as Terry McLaurin signs $96,000,000 extension

Regina Jackson expressed excitement as Washington secured wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a lucrative new contract.

Jackson is the mother of Commanders' starter Jayden Daniels. She also serves as Daniels' agent. She attended multiple public events with her son since he joined Washington as the team's rookie quarterback last season.

She turned to social media on Monday.

“Finally!! It’s go time now!! #httc #HTTR #raisehail,” Jackson posted on X after news of McLaurin’s three-year, $96 million extension broke.

The agreement ends weeks of uncertainty around the Commanders’ top offensive weapon. For Daniels, entering his second season at quarterback, the deal ensures his trusted target is back on the field.

Daniels and Terry McLaurin developed chemistry in 2024 with the veteran receiver serving as a steadying presence during Daniels’ breakout rookie campaign. Keeping McLaurin in the lineup means Washington’s passing game doesn’t lose the foundation it leaned on during last season’s playoff push.

Terry McLaurin deal reshapes Washington’s outlook

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

The extension makes Terry McLaurin one of the six highest-paid receivers in the NFL, placing his annual average of $32 million alongside Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and trailing Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson ($35 million).

The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, underscoring Washington’s willingness to spend on proven playmakers while their quarterback is on an inexpensive rookie contract.

The agreement comes after other recent receiver mega-deals shifted the market upward. Jefferson’s record-breaking extension earlier this summer pushed elite wideout salaries into quarterback territory.

The contract’s structure offers balance: McLaurin secures long-term financial security at a point in his career while the Commanders preserve flexibility by keeping the deal at three years instead of a longer term.

The Commanders added veteran receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason, but re-signing McLaurin was viewed as a must to keep momentum after last year’s 12–5 finish.

For coach Dan Quinn’s group, the challenge is integrating McLaurin back into game plans ahead of the Sept. 7 opener against the New York Giants. He did not appear in preseason action, leaving only a short window to regain timing with Daniels.

