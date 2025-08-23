"Just hope he doesn’t decide to take a nap on the trainer’s table": NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin arriving for Commanders-Ravens game

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin arrived for Saturday’s preseason matchup with Baltimore. Fans are weighing in on X as his long-running contract standoff continues to hover over the franchise.

McLaurin had been on the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this month. He missed Monday’s preseason game. His absence sparked speculation about whether he would be ready for the season opener against the New York Giants on September 7.

Fans reacted to the news.

“Just hope he doesn’t decide to take a nap on the trainer’s table,” one fan posted.

"Pretty big news now bc he wasn’t there on Monday. I expect a deal done with by the start of week 1,” another fan posted.

More fans reacted to the news.

"He saw how everybody reacted last year," one fan posted.

"Irrelevant. Deal will be made no matter what," another fan posted.

"Because he has to," another added.

Terry McLaurin requested a trade on July 31 after extension talks stalled. He is currently playing under a three-year deal worth approximately $70 million which he signed in 2022 and averages nearly $23 million per season. That ranks outside the NFL’s top tier of wide receiver salaries despite his consistent production.

Since joining the league in 2019, McLaurin has surpassed 1,000 yards in five straight seasons. He caught passes from 11 starting quarterbacks. 2024 was one of his most productive seasons as he ended with 87 catches, 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, the most he has ever had in a season.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels maintains optimism about Terry McLaurin's return

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

While the financial debate continues, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has backed Terry McLaurin’s return. Speaking on The Athletic’s “Scoop City” podcast on Friday, Daniels said he was confident an agreement would be reached.

"Hundred percent, I feel great," Daniels said.

"I just know that it is all gonna work out, that both sides will come to an agreement and Terry's gonna be back out here. We're gonna be throwing some passes to him."

Daniels and Terry McLaurin established chemistry last year, with the rookie finding him for 12 of his 13 touchdowns. This helped McLaurin earn his second Pro Bowl nod in three seasons.

