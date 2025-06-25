Jayden Daniels' mother Regina sends 5-word message to Taylor Rooks as sports journalist leads 'star-studded conversations' at Fanatics Fest 

Broadcaster Taylor Rooks, who works on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football," was one of many who appeared at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. She shared a glimpse of her experience in a carousel of photos on Instagram, and expressed her excitement and love for the event.
Rooks mentioned "unreal" moments with others in the sports world, as well as "star-studded conversations" she had during live panel discussions.
"Another year in Sports Heaven!!! An absolutely packed house to witness unreal moments and star studded conversations. Thanks for having me @fanaticsfest @michaelrubin," Rooks wrote on Tuesday.
It has received over 20,000 likes since it was posted. One of the many comments was from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina. She was one of the participants in Rooks' panel at Fanatics Fest.
Regina Jackson shared with her that she loved" the panel she hosted. Aside from Jayden, former NFL quarterbacks Dan Marino and Joe Montana also took part in the "QB Playbook" discussion.
In another photo, Rooks participated in all-female panel discussion.
Jayden Daniels shared favorite moment of rookie season with Taylor Rooks
Jayden Daniels had an epic rookie season with the Washington Commanders in 2024. The quarterback led his team to the NFC championship game where they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Daniels was one of three quarterbacks at the "QB Playbook" discussion panel at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. Host Taylor Rooks asked him to name his favorite play from his rookie season. While some likely expected him to mention his Hail Mary touchdown against the Bears, it was the game-winning touchdown over the Eagles in Week 16.
“Beating Philly at home," Daniels said on Saturday.
"It was just because of how the game went. It was a great team that we were facing with a great defense. I had thrown a pick the drive before so I had another chance to go out there and make it up. Obviously that last play to be able to hit that pass to Jamison Crowder. So that’s probably my favorite play of the season last year.”
In 17 games, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 891 yards and six more touchdowns.
