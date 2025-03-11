Jayden Daniels sends 4-word message to Laremy Tunsil as Commanders grab LT in blockbuster trade from Texans

After a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game on the back of quarterback Jayden Daniels' heroics, the Washington Commanders prioritized adding star power around the sophomore star.

They proved they'll spare no expense to make sure the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is in the best position to succeed by trading for Houston Texans star Laremy Tunsil. The Commanders traded their third- and seventh-round pick in 2025 and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2026 to acquire the left tackle.

The 30-year-old is the fifth-highest paid offensive lineman in the league, earning a whopping $25 million a year to protect his quarterback's blindside. However, neither his steep price nor the three years left on his deal proved to be a hindrance in Washington's desire to land one of the premier tackles in the league.

Daniels is understandably excited about teaming up with Tunsil and sent the veteran a welcome message via Instagram. He shared the NFL's official account's post about the trade on his stories and captioned it:

"Welcome to the squad!!! @kingtunsil"

Commanders' signings on offense: Washington building a strong unit around Jayden Daniels

Trading for Laremy Tunsil hasn't been the only move the Commanders have made this offseason to help Jayden Daniels. Earlier this month, they traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Deebo Samuel.

The wide receiver had requested a trade and Washington swooped in to take him off the 49ers' hand, much to their quarterback's excitement.

The Commanders also brought back Zach Ertz on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, which could rise to $9 million based on incentives. The veteran tight end formed a terrific rapport with Daniels on the field. He caught 66 passes, the most he's managed since 2019, for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, the second-highest tally of his career.

Ertz enjoyed a career renaissance in Washington and was keen on continuing playing for the Commanders, and the team adhered to his wishes. Their three biggest offensive moves so far have been impressive, but they are far from done.

According to 'Over The Cap,' they still have $34 million in cap space and will likely use most of it to acquire more players that could aid Daniels.

The Commanders intend to go two steps further than they did last season and are spending freely to ensure they start the campaign in the best possible shape to achieve that goal.

