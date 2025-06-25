Jayden Daniels' teammate hints at Terry McLaurin contract amid trade rumors

As questions swirl around Terry McLaurin’s future in Washington, one of his teammates isn’t buying the noise.

Austin Ekeler, now entering his second season with the Commanders, voiced his confidence in the team’s trajectory and specifically in McLaurin’s place within it.

The veteran running back didn’t dodge the topic of McLaurin’s holdout or the ongoing contract negotiations.

"I think there's even going to be more growth this year, which is awesome because of where we're at with our team and have a lot of players back," Ekler said on Tuesday, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. "A lot of playmakers, gotta get Terry paid and then, man, we're gonna look like a powerhouse out there."

His remarks came at a tense moment for Washington’s front office. McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp from June 10-12, pushing for a new deal before the final year of his contract kicks in.

Commanders face pressure to resolve Terry McLaurin standoff

Terry McLaurin is reportedly seeking a deal in the $30 million per season range. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, negotiations haven’t gained much traction, and the gap between him and team remains wide.

McLaurin’s production has been remarkably consistent since entering the league in 2019. He's cleared 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons, missed only three games over six years and posted a career-high 13 touchdown catches in 2024. McLaurin also earned second-team All-Pro honors and made his second Pro Bowl.

For the Commanders, the decision isn’t just about rewarding past performance. It’s about timing and math. Jayden Daniels is still on a rookie contract, and any long-term financial planning must account for his eventual extension. That’s where speculation about alternative roster moves, including a potential McLaurin trade, has gained traction.

FOX Sports analyst David Helman recently floated a bold idea: flipping McLaurin for Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt. The logic is simple: Washington could reinforce its pass rush while creating salary flexibility ahead of Daniels’ payday.

This offseason, the Commanders made aggressive moves to support Daniels. The team brought in Deebo Samuel and Michael Gallup at wide receiver, and added Laremy Tunsil to shore up the offensive line. They also drafted Jaylin Lane to deepen the pass-catching corps.

Defensively, they added veteran Deatrich Wise Jr. to complement Dorance Armstrong.

