Jaydon Blue makes feelings known on first impressions of Cowboys’ top draft pick Tyler Booker

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue expressed admiration for first-round draft selection Tyler Booker. He highlighted Alabama standout's leadership qualities that surfaced during the rookie minicamp.

The comments came during the Cowboys' rookie minicamp, which wrapped up on Sunday.

"He's ready to learn and he's a great football player," Blue said. "He's been leading us since we've been here. So, it's an honor to be able to share the room with him."

Blue, selected out of Texas in the 2025 NFL draft, joins the Cowboys' backfield, featuring veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. He also joins fellow rookies Phil Mafah and Deuce Vaughn. Booker, meanwhile, arrives as Dallas' prized first-round selection (12th overall) from Alabama, projected to start at right guard.

Booker served as a team captain at Alabama, where his commanding presence caught Dallas scouts' attention during the pre-draft evaluation process.

"I'm just a natural-born leader," says Tyler Booker

The Alabama standout became the first 2025 first-round selection to sign his rookie contract, agreeing to a four-year, $22.5 million deal. This includes a $13 million signing bonus before minicamp began.

"Yeah, just to be the leader of this group, I take a lot of pride in that," Booker told CBS Sports during minicamp. "I'm just a natural born leader. My fellow rookies, I'm just excited to continue to learn and grow with them. We had a great day today."

When asked about finalizing his contract so promptly, Booker said:

"We [Booker's camp and the Cowboys] were both on the same page," he explained. "We know that this rookie contract, Lord willing, is just the first of a couple I have coming in front of me. I was just focused on getting to work. I wasn't too worried about the little [contract] extremities, that's stuff for my agent to worry about. I told her, 'Let's get this thing done.' I'm ready to go to work."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared Tyler Booker's personality to Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound guard was a first-team All-SEC selection in both 2023 and 2024, finishing his college career as a first-team All-American last season.

Booker's job is to protect quarterback Dak Prescott, who was on injured reserve for most of last season. The first-year guard allowed only one sack in his final year at Alabama, when he helped the Crimson Tide average 4.6 yards per run attempt.

