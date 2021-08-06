'Jeff Okudah is turning into a bad dude': Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell dares NFL offenses to throw his way this season

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah third overall out of Ohio State. The 6'1" cornerback finished his last collegiate season amassing 34 total tackles and 28 solos along with three interceptions; forcing himself into the conversation of one of the perrennial lockdown cornerbacks in college football.

Prior to the draft, Okudah received comparisons to All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jeff Okudah CB @OhioStateFB 6-1, 205. Ran 4.48 at the Combine. He is my top CB. VG in press & zone. You don’t see him in much m/m but I think he can do it. I have him rated coming out of college in the same area as Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey, Joe Haden @NFLDraft @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/5D8yxN3cHM — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) April 8, 2020

#Lions CB Jeff Okudah has not once allowed more than 50 yards in game over the last 2 seasons (27 games).



QBs averaged a 52.9 passer rating when targeting him in that span per PFF. #OnePride @jeffokudah pic.twitter.com/PNyLhXyorB — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) April 24, 2020

A rough transtion to the NFL

Cornerback is, and always will be, the toughest position for college athletes to adapt to in the NFL. The wide receiver competition is much faster, stronger and wiser.

Okudah faced off against the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams within his first few starts as the Detroit Lions' starting cornerback. His rookie season was definitely one to forget. His wavering confidence throughout the season played a large part in his horrendous first year as a pro.

In five of the nine games he featured in, the rookie allowed the player he was guarding to catch the ball 77.3% of the time on 53 targets -- that's 41 catches.

He received a discouraging 42.5 PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade in 2020, and at one point in the season, he was rated last in coverage throughout the entire league

Selected 3rd overall in this years draft, Lions CB Jeff Okudah is ranked 115/124 for qualifying corners per PFF.



He is dead last in coverage rating (30.1)



😨 — John Kazar (@KazarNFL) December 8, 2020

In 2020, Jeff Okudah played in nine games, started in six, and finished the season with 47 tackles and an interception.

A brighter season on the horizon

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, new head coach Dan Campbell has been raving about his second-year cornerback.

"Like Okudah, I think he's really starting to come on," Campbell said. "He's playing like, 'Alright, man. I am a bad dude. I dare you to throw it over here.' Which is what we want."

This quote came after a question regarding the secondary as a whole. However, Campbell wanted to address Okudah's individual play and his improvement from year one to two.

If his words ring true, then Detroit have exactly what they expected when they selected the product out of Ohio State. His improved play can assist a defense desperately lacking star power.

The second-year NFL pro has been a standout in training camp, albeit on a struggling defense. If Detroit wants to make any sort of noise this season, they'll need Dan Campbell's comments about the cornerback to come to fruition for the 2021 season.

It's been a tumultuous start to the 22-year-old's NFL career, but from the looks of it, it appears year two will be a complete 180.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha