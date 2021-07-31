Detroit Lions training camp 2021: 3 position battles to keep an eye on

Dan Campbell is immersed in his first training camp as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. The Lions are looking to dig themselves out of the bottom of the NFC North after a 5-11 record last season. With a new quarterback in Jared Goff and new key pieces to the overall roster, this training camp is integral to the Lions figuring out their identity.

Considering Aaron Rodgers is back with the Packers, the division remains as competitive as ever, and the Lions are going to need to build a strong team to compete at that level.

With that in mind, there are several key position battles to watch out for during the Detroit Lions training camp this summer.

Lions training camp began with head coach Dan Campbell doing down-ups with the team 😳 pic.twitter.com/365QY7oOVn — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 29, 2021

#1 - Linebacker

Campbell himself said that linebacker is the top position battle he will be concerned with at training camp. The Lions lost Christian Jones, Jarrad Davis and Reggie Ragland, meaning Jamie Collins is the top returning linebacker of the core.

The Lions will run a 3-4 defense this season, meaning Collins should have a much better 2021 season than he did last year with a scheme that fits his style of play.

The addition of Alex Anzalone from New Orleans should also work wonders for the defense, but it's rookie Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Anthony Pittman and Tavante Beckett who will be battling at linebacker this preseason.

#2 - Safety

At the start of training camp, the Lions were focused not only on linebackers but also the safeties. Tracy Walker is one safety to watch, particularly after being burdened with high expectations, and he also had trouble keeping his starting spot. Walker could earn his starting spot back but he'll have some serious competition.

Will Harris and Dean Marlowe could be locked in for the starting roster as well. But competing for those spots will also include Alijah Holder, C.J. Moore, Bobby Price, Jalen Elliott and D’Angelo Amos.

#3 - Special teams

There is no doubt that the Detroit Lions will have a new kicker in 2021 with Matt Prater leaving in free agency. The battle will be between Randy Bullock, a seasoned veteran, and Matthew Wright.

There will also be a battle for long snapper between veteran Don Muhlbach and Scott Daly.

Edited by Prem Deshpande