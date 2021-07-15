NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return to the Detroit Lions in 2021

The Detroit Lions don't have an overwhelming roster to work with in 2021. There are some areas where the depth is deep, but the Lions are lacking in star playmakers. They traded away QB Matthew Stafford and received Jared Goff in return.

"I love how the offensive line looks on the board in my office.”



Luckily, the few stars they do have are either young and still on rookie deals or veterans who are locked in for a few more years. Their roster is far from perfect and could benefit from letting a few players go. Here are five players who won't be back with the Detroit Lions for the upcoming season.

Five Detroit Lions players that won't return in 2021

#1 - WR Sage Surratt

The Detroit Lions signed Sage Surratt as an undrafted free agent. He doesn't have the ideal pace to be a slot receiver but needs to be more aggressive to play outside.

Suratt does have a chance of making the Detroit Lions roster but will have to prove himself in camp. Looking at the current depth chart, it's unlikely he will make the final cuts. Even if he has a good camp, Kalif Raymond holds an advantage as a return specialist.

#2 - DT Da'shawn Hand

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Da'shawn Hand has struggled to stay healthy over the last three seasons. Ultimately, that puts him high on the list of players to be cut first.

The Detroit Lions drafted two DTs early: Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. The addition of Michael Brockers puts Hand in the uncomfortable situation of being little more than a backup. Nick Williams or Brian Price would be better to have around as a depth piece.

#3 - K Randy Bullock

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals

Randy Bullock has years of experience but lacks great kicking power. He missed four FGs last year from 40+ yards.

Mathew Wright has really only played one season and has kicked just four FGs and seven XPs (making them all). Wright is much younger and could have a much stronger leg. At this point, having a younger, quicker player who will continue to develop could benefit the Detroit Lions.

#4 - WR Geronimo Allison

WR Geronimo Allison's Career Receiving Summary (includes postseason):



55.8 REC Grade

1.03 Yards/Route Run

87.8 Passer Rating When Targeted



But he does have experience in the slot...



2019 Slot Rate: 75.0%

2016-18 Slot Rate: 35.3%



Can he surprise and take over the #Lions slot? https://t.co/cZBfYwlvR4 — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) July 7, 2021

Allison opted out of the 2020 season and served as a rotational receiver for the Green Bay Packers for four seasons.

In 2019, he averaged just 8.4 yards per catch and ended the year with 34 catches for 287 yards. He has never had more than 303 receiving yards in a single season. The Detroit Lions need more players who can make big plays rather than an average backup. Chad Hansen and Victor Bolden could fare better than Geronimo.

#5 - LB Shaun Dion-Hamilton

Jahlani Tavai will likely steal Shaun Dion-Hamilton's spot on the roster. Even though Tavai doesn't fit the Lions' system too well, he's proving himself to be a fighter and the coaches want to work with him.

Dion-Hamilton, on the other hand, has little upside with just seven starts over three seasons.

