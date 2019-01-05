×
Browns hit road, interview Saints' Campbell for coaching job

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Jan 2019, 05:55 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns took their coaching search on the road to interview New Orleans tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

The 42-year-old Campbell met Friday with Browns general manager John Dorsey and other members of Cleveland's front office while the Saints practiced during their bye week in the NFL playoffs.

Campbell, who played for 11 seasons in the league, served as Miami's interim coach for the last 12 games in 2015. That stint earned him widespread respect and resulted in him being pursued by other teams. He's officially listed as an assistant head coach with the Saints.

Campbell is the fourth candidate to meet with Dorsey, who is expected to conduct interviews through the weekend. Earlier this week, the Browns interviewed interim coach Gregg Williams, former Indianapolis and Detroit coach Jim Caldwell and Minnesota interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Williams led Cleveland to five wins in eight games this season.

Dorsey intends to interview Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

Associated Press
NEWS
