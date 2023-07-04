“Jeffersonian misinformation” – ESPN journo wants to take 4th of July’s hotdogs, fireworks away from America

July 4th has been a traditional holiday in America with a few staples for a long time, but one ESPN journalist wants that to change. Hot dogs, hamburgers, fireworks and so much more have all been shared on the fourth for decades, but David Fleming believes that shouldn't be the case.

Fleming said:

"July 4th has just been Jeffersonian misinformation for the last 250 years or so. The actual date of our country's independence is May 20th. The actual cradle of American independence is Charlotte, North Carolina, where, in 1775, a wild band of farmers, religious fanatics and a few Princeton scholars mixed in... they were the first Americans to formally declare independence."

According to Fleming, the celebrations have gotten it all wrong. Even the date, which has been celebrated since the 1800s, is evidently wrong. Fleming has a book out on the origin of America and more, so he might not be totally incorrect on his take.

ESPN journalist believes July 4th is wrong

David Fleming, who works for ESPN, believes the holiday should change. He doesn't intend to take July 4 away necessarily, but he does want to replace it with May 20, the date he believes to be accurate.

David Fleming of ESPN wants fireworks on July 4 to stop

He also said:

"Again, July 4, not our correct independance day. Please stop eating hot dogs and shooting out fireworks."

It's very unlikely that anything is going to change with the holiday. It's been widely celebrated and accepted for more than 100 years. The traditions, which involve the food and fireworks ESPN's Fleming mentioned, will likely not change.

Even if the holiday was officially changed on the calendar, there would be legions of people who refused to celebrate on May 20 and would still shoot off fireworks and eat hot dogs and grill out on the Fourth of July.

