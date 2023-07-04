“We certainly have our flaws” – Pat McAfee has humble message on 4th of July holiday

On this day almost 250 years ago, America earned its independence and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee wasn't going to let the occasion go by without mention. His daily talk show is not active today so that he and his coworkers can celebrate, but he posted to Twitter with a message regarding the holiday.

The sports talk show host said:

"Happy Birthday America. We certainly have flaws but.. we’re still the greatest country on Earth. Here’s to another year of all of us working together to create a utopia. Show’ll be back LIVE tomorrow.. we hope you all enjoy the hell out of today. Hell yeah!"

McAfee knows the country has its issues. It's fairly divided on a lot of things right now, but the former kicker firmly believes there is no greater place in the world and he shared that sentiment with his followers.

It's a day of celebration for those living in America, including a lot of NFL players and former players like McAfee. The retired athlete knows it's one of the most memorable days of the year and has reflected that with a touching tribute to the country and the people who make it up.

Pat McAfee responds to ESPN layoffs

Pat McAfee is set to join ESPN and take his show away from FanDuel, the network he got his start on. Before that happens, there's been a shakeup at the network, with many personalities being laid off.

The Pat McAfee Show is heading to ESPN

McAfee's massive contract may or may not have played a role, but he received criticism. He said via Alabama.com:

“We’re very pumped to be joining ESPN and our goal is that ‘mass exits’ are never a thing again. We hope to help that. Obviously that’s a lofty goal, but that’s how I truly look at life. I wish we could’ve worked alongside a lot of the folks that got released today. Some absolute legends, that we all respect, in the sports media world were trending today for losing jobs. That sucks, no matter how you slice it."

McAfee's show hasn't debuted on ESPN yet.

