Russell Wilson had a terrible start to his career with the Denver Broncos. Last season, the franchise finished with a 5-12 record and missed the playoffs after giving away a slew of assets to acquire Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Last season, the quarterback endured a lot of criticism, but Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defended him. The former Alabama wideout recently explained why he did it, claiming that he wanted to portray the true reality, which the media was hiding.

Here's what Jeudy said on the I Am Athlete podcast:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They think they know what they be talking about going on in the locker room and stuff like that, they don't. So, I had to just clear the air because it was just trying to."

"I understand we're losing so when we lose and everything just so negative all the time but I had to just clear the air and just let the world know like what the media says is not true."

Jerry Jeudy is one of the most talented players on the Denver Broncos, and his public defense of Russell Wilson is noteworthy. This demonstrates that players still have faith in the quarterback and that they can improve next season.

Jeudy himself wants to improve, and next season under Sean Payton, the 24-year-old wide receiver would love to take a big leap.

Russell Wilson needs to prove his critics wrong next season

Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Russell Wilson will be under enormous pressure now that Sean Payton is the Broncos' head coach. He needs to show that he is still an elite quarterback, and can lead a team to a successful season.

The Broncos already have one of the best defenses in the league, and if Russell Wilson steps up his game, then this team could be a contender. Last season, Wilson had a passer rating of 84.4 with 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback will try to improve on those numbers, as he knows he can perform much better given the team's roster. It will be fascinating to see how he gets along with Payton if things go south for them next season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the I AM Athlete podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes