Who is Harvey Steinberg? Jerry Jeudy’s well-established lawyer revealed

First-round pick Jerry Jeudy is in a pickle. The wide receiver was arrested on Thursday on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. The charges are a misdemeanor and he is being held without bond, according to information obtained by Adam Schefter from the Araphoe Sherrif department.

Mike Klis @mikeklis Jerry Jeudy to be represented by Harvey Steinberg, the attorney for many sports figures over the years. #9sports Jerry Jeudy to be represented by Harvey Steinberg, the attorney for many sports figures over the years. #9sports

Luckily for Jeudy, he has obtained a highly touted lawyer, according to Broncos insider Mike Klis. According to Klis, the lawyer has a history of representing many "sports figures over the years."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Arapahoe Sheriff announced that Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy is “being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty.” Arapahoe Sheriff announced that Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy is “being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty.”

According to the lawyer's website and The Big Lead, the lawyer has helped players like Kellen Winslow Jr., Elvis Dumervil, and Brandon Marshall. The lawyer has education from three universities listed on his website. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado in 1975. In 1978, he earned a J.D. from the same college. He has also spent time at the University of Arizona.

He is a member of the Arapahoe County Bar Association, Colorado Bar Association, and American Bar Association. In terms of practice, he has cases listed going back to 1985. Put simply, the lawyer is experienced and has a wealth of education while backing up numerous sports figures in the past.

Who is Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy is a wide receiver who plays for the Denver Broncos. He was drafted 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The wide receiver is the final first-round pick chosen by John Elway during his tenure as general manager. At the time, most agreed the team needed more offensive weapons and above all, speed.

The Chiefs had Tyreek Hill and dominated the division largely through their track team out wide. The Broncos were playing catchup and the wide receiver was chosen to close the gap. However, it didn't materialize overnight.

In the rookie's first season, he earned more than 800 yards and scored three touchdowns. Broncos fans saw the future as bright for him. Put simply, it has gone downhill steadily for the wide receiver since then. In 2021, the wide receiver earned fewer than 500 yards and didn't score a touchdown.

Some said Teddy Bridgewater's checkdown tendencies were to blame, but most could not look past Jeudy's newly found reputation for dropping passes routinely. With the arrival of Russell Wilson, fans hope the two can elevate each other in at least one department. Now, in the wake of these criminal charges, fans may see him simply getting on the field in early September as a win.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Jerry Jeudy a bust? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell