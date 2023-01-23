The Dallas Cowboys broke a 30-year drought last week with a playoff win on the road over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, on Sunday evening, the Cowboys lost a close defensive matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, stopping their opportunity at trying to win an NFC Championship title. Dallas has now gone 27 NFL seasons since they last played in the championship game.

After the game, longtime team owner Jerry Jones was asked if there would be changes in coaching personnel after yet another playoff loss. Jones stood firm that Mike McCarthy would remain the Cowboys' head coach.

In regards to the possibility of the Cowboys losing coordinators and coaches to other teams, he went on to say that the league rewards excellent coaches. Then stating that 'you can't think your life's over' when thinking about what the coaching staff will look like in the future.

“The system recognizes and rewards excellent coordinators and excellent coaches. So you can’t think your life’s over when you look ahead and think that you’re not going to have the same coaches.”

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has been interviewing for several head coaching jobs over the last two seasons. Quinn's work with the Dallas Cowboys defense has been monumental in the team's success over the last few seasons.

Mike McCarthy's playoff record makes for dire reading

Mike McCarthy was hired as the Dallas Cowboys head coach before the start of the 2020 NFL season. His record in the regular season is 30-20, which is a 60% winning percentage but his record in the playoffs with the Cowboys isn't encouraging. He is now 1-2 in the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in three seasons, with the lone win coming last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCarthy's regular-season record as head coach of the Green Bay Packers was 125-77-2 during his nearly 13-year tenure. McCarthy's playoff record with the Packers was 10-8, including a Super Bowl XLV victory. This included three defeats in the NFC Divisional round and three defeats in the NFC Championship game.

While Jerry Jones has expressed confidence in retaining his head coach for the 2023 NFL season, McCarthy will need to improve if the Cowboys are to make the playoffs. The first two steps in improving the Dallas Cowboys' chances of improving may be decision-making and clock management.

