Jerry Jones admits Cowboys planned to draft Jalen Hurts despite having Dak Prescott 

The Dallas Cowboys have a great quarterback in the form of Dak Prescott. Although the 30-year-old star has come short in big games, he has often played well, and the Cowboys have been Super Bowl contenders every year since he was drafted.

Recently, the franchise traded for Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, and many were left surprised. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even stated that he didn't discuss it with Prescott or head coach Mike McCarthy before making the trade for the third overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.

While discussing about the Trey Lance trade, Jones even admitted that the franchise tried to draft Jalen Hurts had he fallen in the draft. Here's what he said while answering the decision to trade a fourth-round draft pick for Lance:

"I think had we been able to draft him with next year’s four, the kind of talent he was in this draft, like I just told you, two years ago, we were looking at Philadelphia quarterback (Hurts)."

"But looking at him, had he fallen to us there we would have drafted him. It is our plan when we can but it very seldom happens to have someone of high enough quality to be there at the right place with our draft pick. And this one worked and so we're excited about."

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick. The gamble ultimately paid off, and now he is their franchise quarterback.

It certainly would have been very interesting to see how things have panned out if Jones was able to draft Hurts.

Dak Prescott's future looks uncertain with the Cowboys

Dak Prescott: Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

With every passing week, it seems like Jerry Jones is already looking at the Cowboys' future without Dak Prescott. His confidence in trading for Lance hinted that the Cowboys might part ways with Prescott at the end of his contract in 2025.

Moreover, the comments about Jalen Hurts are proof that he is always looking to improve the quarterback position. If Prescott fails to play well in the playoffs this upcoming season, Lance can certainly work his way towards becoming their new quarterback in the future.

