Jerry Jones breaks silence on Micah Parsons' potential contract extension after Nick Bosa's $170,000,000 deal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows he has a tough task looming around in extending All-Pro linebacker, Micah Parsons.

Parsons has emerged as one of the best edge rushers/linebackers in the NFL in the last two seasons and is entering his third NFL season in 2023.

The San Francisco 49ers recently made Nick Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, awarding him with a massive five-year $170 million contract. Jones spoke to the Dallas News and opened up about the challenge of extending Parsons soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Boy, do I love to have the problem or the challenge. I do love to have it. It’s great to think about what’s coming for Micah [Parsons], not necessarily in a contract, but just what’s coming. We must take this and help it get us to a Super Bowl. That’s what it’s all about. We’ve had some players come through here, Tony Romo being one of them, that we should have been in a Super Bowl with. I didn’t do a good job and we didn’t get there."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Jones added:

"Here’s my point, I look at it from that standpoint. Our system, though, does require, period, that any dollar one player gets it’s a dollar another player doesn’t get because we have a limit. So when you go hard at any position then you have to go young or go less at other positions. That’s part of the deal."

Expand Tweet

Jerry Jones needs to cut a few players to extend QB Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones during Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans

Micah Parsons isn't the only Dallas superstar the Cowboys will have to worry about extending soon. Quarterback Dak Prescott is due for a contract extension next off-season, and between extending him and Parsons, it will be a tough task for the Cowboys to get done.

Via Clarence Hill Jr., a Dallas Cowboys writer, said that Jerry Jones said that he would have to cut four players to get a Dak Prescott extension done before the end of 2023.

"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he would have to “cut four players” to give QB Dak Prescott a contract extension before the end of 2023 in this escalating QB market and he’s not going to do that because “I want to use those players this year to win now.”

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Cowboys will kick their season off on the road vs. their rivals, the New York Giants on Sunday Night at 8:20 PM. If both Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott have another big season for Dallas, they could both get awarded with new contracts next off-season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Dallas Morning News, Jerry Jones, Clarence Hill Jr., and H/T Sportskeeda