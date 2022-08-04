"Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse" - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones comes under fire from Dwarfism community for using the "M-word" 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued an apology to the Dwarfist community after using a derogatory slur.

On Tuesday, July 26, Jones held an hour-long press conference at the team's training camp in Oxnard, CA. During his remarks, he acknowledged the unfortunate deaths of several Cowboys-affiliated people, including former scouting director Larry Lacewell.

The 79-year-old billionaire then used the "M-word." This is a term that has historically been used to disparage people in the dwarfist community. He said, referring to Larry's short stature:

"I’m going to get me somebody, a (m-word), to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us."

Immediately after, the Little People of America, the world's oldest and largest dwarfism support community, issued a statement demanding an apology from Jones.

"The (m-word) is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones. Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse.

"Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable. Those who use the term (m-word) or any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word.

"Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward."

Later that evening, Jerry Jones released an apology from the Cowboys' official website referring to his earlier use of the slur.

“Earlier today, I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize."

Jerry Jones is not the first NFL personality to use the slur

Birmingham Iron v Memphis Express

This is not the first time an NFL personality has come under fire for using this derogatory term. Back in 2014, Marvin Lewis, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals for 15 years, used the "M-word" while referring to their then-quarterback Johnny Manziel during a radio interview.

He later released an apology:

“I’m aware that my comment on local radio last night was offensive to people of short stature and to their families and friends. It was thoughtless on my part to use the word I did, and not excusable, and I greatly regret it.”

Incidents like this show that there is always room for more learning and growth. Even though each incident took place years apart, each utterance of the word was harmful. The two men who uttered the derogatory word were mature enough to realize their mistakes and apologize. These are important first steps in making lasting and permanent change.

