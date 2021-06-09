Dallas Cowboys training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

At the beginning of the Dallas Cowboys' rookie minicamp, Jerry Jones announced that the team will have their training camp in Oxnard. The Cowboys have held their training camp in Oxnard every year since 2012. Last season was the first time they could not attend a training camp at Oxnard, owing to the COVID-19 chaos.

When the media asked Jerry Jones whether fans would be in attendance, he had this to say about the situation. "We're working on that, I'd like that to not be an issue, but I think we're going to be satisfied with what we do there." From the sound of it, Dallas Cowboy fans will be allowed to attend their training camp when it opens on July 21st.

When does the Dallas Cowboys training camp start?

Jerry Jones welcomes fans to the Cowboys training camp

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers play in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Both teams are allowed to start their training camps six days ahead of the rest of the league. The Cowboys will start their training camp in Oxnard on July 21, 2021.

What events are scheduled for the Dallas Cowboys' training camp?

Mark Wahlberg Attends The Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys have a fan experience event scheduled for their training camp in Oxnard. Jerry Jones has a habit of making the training camp a fantastic experience for both fans and players every year. Here's a look at all the activities lined up for the Dallas Cowboys' training camp.

Merchandise Truck

VIP Experience Opportunities for United members

Cheerleaders Autograph sessions

Live radio broadcasts and internet interview streaming

Food and Drinks available; proceeds benefiting Oxnard's public schools

*Some of the activities are subject to availability

@dak continues to impress! The QB is anticipated to be full-go for training camp.



Here's the latest on his return.👇 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 8, 2021

What is the location of the Dallas Cowboys training camp?

Dallas Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California, after missing out on the opportunity in 2020. Oxnard posted this on their website, explaining the experience of attending the Cowboys training camp.

"The Cowboys training camp provides an opportunity to watch football players up close as they train for the upcoming season. When America's Team returns to Oxnard to prepare training camp, many practices will be open to the public, giving residents and guests the opportunity to interact with players and coaches as they step away from AT&T Stadium in Arlington to train for the upcoming football season."

The Cowboys have been hosting their training camp in Oxnard since the 2012 off-season.

How much does it cost for a ticket to attend the Cowboys training camp?

Dallas Cowboys fan enjoying the game

When the Dallas Cowboys training camp begins, fans will need to make sure they plan and look at the reminders on the Oxnard website. The city of Oxnard has stated it wants to make sure that every fan enjoys their experience and has posted a list of reminders.

The Training Campgrounds have an attendance capacity dictated by the fire marshal. Arriving early is encouraged.

General Parking is available for $10/day for small vehicles and $20/day for large vehicles during the week and $20/day for small cars, and $40/day for oversized vehicles on weekends.

Parking is limited. We recommend carpooling when possible

A charge for field access may apply

Dallas Cowboys fans do not need to purchase tickets. Admission to camp activities and the spectating area are free. Check the schedule to ensure timely and dates for the open practices.

Everything a Dallas Cowboys fan needs to know about attending a training camp in Oxnard

Rules for Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard

Absolutely no tailgating or alcohol allowed

No strollers in the bleacher area

No Bicycles

No Backpacks (small diaper bag is okay)

No Coolers/ Ice Chests

No Outside food

Absolutely no pets (not in carriers, not on-site, and not in your vehicle as there is no shade)

Dallas Cowboys Fan Club Members

Dallas Cowboys United fan club members can enter the practice viewing area 30 minutes before the non-members. This does not guarantee seating and is based on availability. If a Dallas Cowboys fan wants to become a United fan club member, they can visit dallascowboys.com/united.

