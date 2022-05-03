×
Create
Notifications

Jerry Jones comments on Cowboys draft pick with previous sexual battery allegations 

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (right) attending an event
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (right) attending an event
Souryadeep Mazumder
Souryadeep Mazumder
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 05:15 AM IST
News

With the 56th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Mississippi edge rusher Sam Williams. Using their second-round pick on Williams shows just how highly the Cowboys franchise holds the player.

But Williams does have a checkered past. Back in July 2020, Williams was suspended after being charged with sexual battery. It was only two months later when the charges were dropped that he was reinstated.

youtube-cover

This obviously deterred many from picking Williams earlier on. But Cowboys GM and owner Jerry Jones seemed ecstatic to have signed Williams via an excerpt from the Fort Worth Star Telegram:

“A pass rusher is a premium. A pressure player is a premium. First and foremost, he’s a terrific player and a potential terrific pro as a player. He has a lot of energy, a lot of personality. We think that is a real positive for his play as well as the people around him. He brings a lot to the table."

As for Williams' off-the-field controversies, Jones said that the side made a decision based on a thorough background check of his case:

"As you well know, it was aired out real good there at Ole Miss. Once they were satisfied where he was, then he came back and joined the team. We spent a lot of time because we had a keen interest in him. We spent a lot of time talking with a lot of people that know him real close... We are satisfied that we are good with this pick.”
.@dallascowboys drafted Sam Williams outta Ole Miss. the 56th pick in the #2022NFLDraft was as good as anybody. Not a finished product but has advanced pass rush moves getting off the bus. #BaldysBreakdowns https://t.co/3S8jRLFqgD

Cowboys repeat history of making troubled picks

It's not the first time that America's team have had to deal with young players with some issues. The franchise's 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, remains on the team despite being connected to a fatal drive-by shooting in March which is under police investigation.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

Though Joseph is a lighter cornerback, Williams can put on a sprint himself. At the 2022 NFL Combine, Williams put up a 40-yard time of 4.46 seconds and a 36 inch vertical with a 6"3' frame and weighing over to 260 lbs.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी