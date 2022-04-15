WATCH: Video footage allegedly shows Cowboys star Kelvin Joseph in fatal shooting 

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph may find himself in big trouble with the law. According to reports, Joseph has been identified by Dallas police as a person of interest in the March 18 murder of 20-year-old Cameron Ray.

Video footage provided to the police and the public showed a group of men fighting amongst themselves outside a nightclub. It is alleged that there were two factions - the entourage with Cameron Ray and another group which included Joseph.

The video shows Ray's entourage walking towards their vehicles and getting fired upon by a group driving by in a vehicle. This group is suspected to be the one they had just fought.

The video footage in possession of the police can be seen here:

The Dallas police mentioned that one of the men in the altercation was wearing a YKDV necklace. 'YKDV Bossman Fat' is the rap moniker by which Kelvin Joseph is known. It is reported that the cornerback has told the Cowboys that he was not involved with the shooting.

If Joseph is found to have been involved and faces time away from the team, how will that affect the Cowboys?

The defensive starters at the cornerback position for the team are All-Pro Trevon Diggs and Jordan Lewis. But there are reportedly big plans for Joseph, who will be entering his second year with the team.

Last year, he played in 10 games for Dallas and was a starter in two of them. The 22-year-old completed his rookie season with two pass deflections and 13 tackles. The team will likely look to him for depth at the position.

For Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the defense was a strong point for the team, led by All-Pro rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

For his efforts, Parsons was named to the All-Pro team as a rookie and was also awarded the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Quinn called on Parsons to fill in as an edge rusher after an early-season injury to lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

Parsons answered the call with 84 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, and 13 sacks, which is second only to Jevon Kearse (1999 Tennessee Titans) for a rookie.

This season promises to be an exciting one for the Dallas defense. They would be hoping that Lawrence remains healthy and can be paired with Parsons, to force opposing defenses into multiple mistakes.

