Dallas finally has a pro football title in the 21st century; but it is not from the long-suffering Cowboys, but rather the Arlington Renegades.

The Renegades stunned the league-best DC Defenders 35-26 to win the 2023 XFL Championship. They had entered the playoffs with a losing record and the least potent offense, but scored more points than the opposition when it mattered.

While there were congratulations for the Renegades, Twitter also took the time to mock the Cowboys for failing to win a Super Bowl in the time the Renegades have existed:

Jack McCraw @TheJackMcCraw So this is what it looks like for a Dallas football team to win a championship. Congratulations @XFLRenegades So this is what it looks like for a Dallas football team to win a championship. Congratulations @XFLRenegades

There were also digs at Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones:

Matt @academicfabe



Jerry Jones in shambles now Arlington Renegades @XFLRenegades WE ARE CHAMPIONSSS WE ARE CHAMPIONSSS The Dallas area finally has a football championship after 30 yearsJerry Jones in shambles now twitter.com/xflrenegades/s… The Dallas area finally has a football championship after 30 yearsJerry Jones in shambles now twitter.com/xflrenegades/s…

Chris @kwsidxk @espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 Jerry Jones on the phone to hire Bob Stoops & Luis Perez as the new Cowboys Head Coach & QB @espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 Jerry Jones on the phone to hire Bob Stoops & Luis Perez as the new Cowboys Head Coach & QB

Even quarterback Dak Prescott was not safe from being roasted:

Lux @LuxWade Luis Perez > Dak Prescott Luis Perez > Dak Prescott

Dustin Dietz @DustinDietz18 Luis Perez now has the same number of playoff wins as Dak and Romo. Just thought you should know. Luis Perez now has the same number of playoff wins as Dak and Romo. Just thought you should know.

