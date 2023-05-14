Create

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott get dragged on Twitter as Arlington Renegades defeat DC Defenders to lift XFL Championship

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 14, 2023 04:32 GMT
The Renegades have given the Dallas area a football title in the 21st century before the Cowboys
Dallas finally has a pro football title in the 21st century; but it is not from the long-suffering Cowboys, but rather the Arlington Renegades.

The Renegades stunned the league-best DC Defenders 35-26 to win the 2023 XFL Championship. They had entered the playoffs with a losing record and the least potent offense, but scored more points than the opposition when it mattered.

While there were congratulations for the Renegades, Twitter also took the time to mock the Cowboys for failing to win a Super Bowl in the time the Renegades have existed:

@MySportsUpdate Cowboys could never
@XFLRenegades Finally a real Dallas football team
So this is what it looks like for a Dallas football team to win a championship. Congratulations @XFLRenegades
@espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 Better than the cowboys 😹
@espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 Arlington is now replacing the Cowboys as America's team

There were also digs at Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones:

The Dallas area finally has a football championship after 30 yearsJerry Jones in shambles now twitter.com/xflrenegades/s…
See what can happen when Jerry Jones isn't involved in a Dallas Texas football team? twitter.com/XFLRenegades/s…
@espn @XFLRenegades @XFL2023 Jerry Jones on the phone to hire Bob Stoops & Luis Perez as the new Cowboys Head Coach & QB

Even quarterback Dak Prescott was not safe from being roasted:

Luis Perez > Dak Prescott
@ESPNNFL Perez>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Pickscott
Luis Perez now has the same number of playoff wins as Dak and Romo. Just thought you should know.

