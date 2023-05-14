Dallas finally has a pro football title in the 21st century; but it is not from the long-suffering Cowboys, but rather the Arlington Renegades.
The Renegades stunned the league-best DC Defenders 35-26 to win the 2023 XFL Championship. They had entered the playoffs with a losing record and the least potent offense, but scored more points than the opposition when it mattered.
While there were congratulations for the Renegades, Twitter also took the time to mock the Cowboys for failing to win a Super Bowl in the time the Renegades have existed:
There were also digs at Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones:
Even quarterback Dak Prescott was not safe from being roasted:
