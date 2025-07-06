Jerry Jones' daughter Charlotte reacts as Cowboys, Texans and NFL Foundation donate $1.5M to support Texas Hill Country flood victims

Dallas Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones offered public support Sunday after the team joined a major fundraising effort to assist flood victims in Texas Hill.

Jones, the Cowboys' Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, shared a news report about the donation on her Instagram story on Sunday, adding a high-five emoji as a sign of solidarity.

The Cowboys, along with the Houston Texans and the NFL Foundation, have collectively contributed $1.5 million to help communities recover from devastating floods.

Jerry Jones' daughter Charlotte reacts as Cowboys, Texans, and NFL Foundation unite to donate combined $1.5 million (ig/cjonescowboys)

Jones, daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is widely recognised for leading the team’s charitable initiatives.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, severe flash flooding ripped through Central Texas, with rivers rising at alarming speed and claiming dozens of lives.

Rescue crews are still searching for missing people who vanished from a summer camp near the Guadalupe River. Entire communities in Kerr County and the surrounding Hill Country region were left reeling.

Emergency workers are still looking for missing persons as cleanup operations go on in the area.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud expresses solidarity with the Texas Hill Country flood victims

NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys teamed up with The Salvation Army to deliver essential services, including meals, temporary housing and other critical supplies for those most impacted by the disaster. This is beyond the monetary donations.

Altogether, the funds are directed toward urgent rescue operations, emergency relief supplies and long-term recovery projects aimed at helping affected neighbourhoods rebuild.

The Texans had made their contribution a day prior, with co-owners Cal, Janice and Hannah McNair committing to assist recovery efforts over the coming weeks.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud also expressed concern. In a short Instagram message on Saturday, he posted, “Praying for Texas.”

Stroud’s charitable foundation, which is dedicated to helping children with incarcerated parents, followed up with a statement offering prayers and solidarity.

With relief efforts just underway, the combined assistance of the NFL, its teams and players represents a vital help for those attempting to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the disaster.

