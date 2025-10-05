  • home icon
Jerry Jones' daughter Charlotte sends 1-word message as Dak Prescott-led Cowboys put NFL on notice with electric 37-22 win vs. Jets

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 05, 2025 22:05 GMT
Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones' daughter Charlotte sends 1-word message as Dak Prescott-led Cowboys put NFL on notice with electric 37-22 win vs. Jets

The Dallas Cowboys made a loud statement by defeating the New York Jets on Sunday. After winning 37-22 in Week 5, Charlotte Jones, the daughter of owner Jerry Jones and the team’s Executive Vice President, posted a behind-the-scenes photo with her family on Instagram along with a 1-word message.

“WINNING!” Charlotte wrote.

Stephen Jones, the organization’s executive vice president and personnel chief, stood alongside his wife Karen and their son John Stephen.

Charlotte’s sons Paxton and Shy Jr. were there too, along with Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugene. Haley Anderson, who works with the Cowboys Cheerleaders, was also in the mix.

Dak Prescott led the way with four touchdown passes and two long 90-yard drives, despite a battered offensive line. He stayed calm, spread the ball around, and made big plays. George Pickens caught a deep 43-yard touchdown, Jake Ferguson scored twice, and Javonte Williams added one on the ground and one through the air. The defense helped too, with three sacks and strong pressure throughout the game.

Jerry Jones made feelings known on potential Cowboys win ahead of Week 5 game

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said before the Week 5 game that if they win, it will be a full team effort. Speaking on the "105.3 The Fan" pregame show, Jones pointed out how tough things have been, especially with injuries on the offensive line.

“If we can get out of here with a win this would truly be a team win,” Jones said.
Sunday's Week 5 win over the Jets pushed Dallas to 2-2-1 and gave the team a boost.

Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), KaVontae Turpin, Jay Toia, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Guyton, Tyler Booker and Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) were all ruled out.

As per Dallas Cowboys' official public relations account on X, the team had some big milestones in today’s game.

Jake Ferguson became just the fourth tight end in NFL history to catch 40 passes in the first five games of a season, joining legends like Antonio Gates, Eric Johnson and Zach Ertz.

George Pickens now has five receiving touchdowns in 2025, the most by any Cowboy in his first five games with the team.

Jerry Jones' team will next play against the Carolina Panthers on October 12.

