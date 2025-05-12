Jerry Jones' daughter Charlotte sends 4-word message to George Pickens after Cowboys trade for star WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Dallas also received a 2027 sixth-round selection in return.

On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ daughter and executive vice president, Charlotte Jones, welcomed the wide receiver with a brief message on Instagram, which was reposted on X by writer Brandon Loree:

“Welcome to the family.”

With the Pickens trade, the Steelers continue a pattern of letting young receivers go before their second contract. General manager Omar Khan addressed the move on Friday, saying the trade was a “fresh start” for both sides. However, sports radio host Mark Madden criticized Pittsburgh’s recent decisions, questioning the team's draft selections and overall direction.

In a conversation with SI’s Albert Breer, COO Stephen Jones praised George Pickens’ potential, describing him as a dynamic receiver with No. 1-caliber talent.

"He’s just a dynamic receiver," Jones said. "Everybody says we’re looking for a [number] two. I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent. And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team."

However, Pickens wasn’t their first choice after all. According to reports, the team was originally linked to Ravens’ wideout Rashod Bateman.

Pickens has recorded over 800 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, despite inconsistent quarterback play in Pittsburgh. Now with the Cowboys, he joins forces with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb to form a promising wide receiver duo for quarterback Dak Prescott heading into 2025.

George Pickens is excited to work with Dak Prescott, but Chris Simms questions the QB’s value

Earlier, Jerry Jones had hinted at something major within the organization, and the George Pickens deal happened. Shortly after the trade, the young wideout spoke positively about working with quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Just watching his game over the years, he’s a very prolific QB,” Pickens told The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Smart QB. I’m just glad to be working with him.”

However, not everyone is sold on Prescott. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms raised concerns on his May 12 appearance on the “Up & Adams” show. He questioned whether the 31-year-old is even worth his contract.

Prescott is coming off a hamstring injury. With Pickens now on board, 2025 could be a key test for him and the Cowboys.

