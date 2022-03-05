What happened to Jerry Jones? Cowboys owner dealing with medical issue

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a notable absentee from the NFL Scouting Combine. The 79-year-old owner/general manager is usually present and attends a press conference to talk about Cowboys-related things as they gear up for the offseason.

However, Jones was nowhere to be seen at the combine as he is dealing with a medical issue, according to the Cowboys. He remains in Dallas and not in Indianapolis, where he would otherwise be — taking a glance over all the potential players that his team could potentially take in the draft.

At the time of writing, it is unknown what the medical issue is, but we hope that all is well with the billionaire owner.

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

#DallasCowboys Jerry Jones is not speaking to the media in Indianapolis this week due to minor medical issue, per sources Jerry Jones is not speaking to the media in Indianapolis this week due to minor medical issue, per sources#DallasCowboys

Cowboys look over combine talent without Jerry Jones

The Cowboys owner will not be attending the Scouting Combine this year

With Jerry Jones not in attendance, much of the responsibility for looking at draft talent will be done by his son and COO Stephen. With the NFL Draft just over a month away (April 28), the Cowboys have a few holes to fill in its roster.

With Amari Cooper set to be released/cut according to various reports, Dallas will need to fill several holes. They include safety, defensive end, offensive line, and tight end.

Safety has been an issue for a while now for Dallas, and last season, the once-vaunted offensive line looked very shaky at times as Dak Prescott was sacked at will during games.

Tight end remains a possible spot to strengthen with Dalton Schultz, a free agent, and Blake Jarwin, who recently had hip surgery and will miss the start of the season.

Usually, Jones would be present to cast an eye over all the young players strutting their stuff, but not this year. Having been to almost every combine, the Dallas owner would typically get a first-hand look at the players going through their workouts and see if they would fit in with his organization.

It does have a different feel without the Cowboys owner present, but such is the vast resources that Dallas has; his absence may not be felt too much across the combine.

With the combine running from March 1 to March 7, there are still a few days to go of workouts for players. Whether Jerry Jones is getting the vision sent to him or watching it live remains to be seen.

But this year, it does have a different feel to not having the billionaire present. We all hope the Cowboys owner is well and healthy.

