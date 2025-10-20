Jerry Jones gives clear verdict on George Pickens' uncertain future with Cowboys WR sharing agent with Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones dismissed speculation that George Pickens’ contract talks could be affected by his connection to Micah Parsons’ former agent. The Dallas Cowboys owner emphasized that agent representation will not shape how the franchise will handle negotiations with its receiver.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie deal after he was acquired in May from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He and Parsons are represented by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. Mulugheta was involved in Parsons’ tense contract standoff before his trade to Green Bay.

Jones spoke with reporters a day after the Cowboys’ 44-22 win over Washington.

“Don’t pay any attention to that,” Jones said on Monday. “I was gonna be where I was with Micah, relative to dollars and sense, I don’t care who represented him.”

Jon Machota @jonmachota For those worried about George Pickens’ Cowboys future because he shares the same agent as Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones: “Don’t pay any attention to that.” “I was gonna be where I was with Micah, relative to dollars and sense, I don’t care who represented him.”

Dallas improved to 3-3-1 with the victory, powered by a strong outing from its passing game. Pickens finished with four receptions for 82 yards, while CeeDee Lamb totaled 110 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown, on five catches.

Jerry Jones says George Pickens and Micah Parsons’ agent had little influence on past negotiations

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones shut down talk that David Mulugheta’s involvement complicated past dealings with Micah Parsons.

"Too much was made of that, that the agent had something to do with the ultimate decision of where we were," Jones told reporters on Monday. "It almost had zero to do with it, period. That's not a negative; it just didn't have that kind of influence. I was going to be where I was with Micah, relative to dollars and cents, no matter who represented him."

George Pickens has posted 36 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. His emergence came during CeeDee Lamb’s four-game absence in September with a high ankle sprain. Pickens recorded 24 catches for 427 yards and five scores.

Jones recently credited him for not only producing on the field but also earning trust within the locker room and coaching staff.

Jones said Dallas may need to consider salary space if it plans to pay both receivers near the top of the market. Pickens earns $3.66 million this season, while Lamb and Dak Prescott signed lucrative extensions before 2024 worth $34 million and $60 million annually through 2028.

