  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jerry Jones gives honest review on Brian Schottenheimer’s first game as Cowboys HC after 24-20 loss to Eagles 

Jerry Jones gives honest review on Brian Schottenheimer’s first game as Cowboys HC after 24-20 loss to Eagles 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 05, 2025 06:00 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as new head coach - Source: Getty

Brian Schottenheimer started his head coaching journey with the Dallas Cowboys during Thursday night's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, despite high expectations, they suffered a 24-20 loss on the road at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ad

After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about Schottenheimer's head coaching debut. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, he was impressed with what he saw from the team on the field. Jones also highlighted how Schottenheimer was disappointed not to start off the season with a win.

"Jerry Jones said he was so impressed by what he saw from Brian Schottenheimer tonight. Said he felt sick for him that they didn't get the win for him. 'I'm proud of him. He had us ready to play,'" Machota wrote on X/Twitter.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cowboys had taken an early lead in the game thanks to a rushing touchdown by Javonte Williams in the first quarter. However, with the departure of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, they had trouble keeping the Eagles' pass rush game in check.

This resulted in quarterback Jalen Hurts taking advantage and leveling the playing field with a four-yard rushing touchdown. The same situation played out in the second quarter, with Williams scoring another touchdown before Hurts matched the score. Brandon Aubrey's 41-yard FG gave Schottenheimer's team a brief 17-14 lead.

Ad

However, Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to put his team in the lead. Before halftime, Aubrey scored another field goal to minimize the deficit to 21-20.

The second half was not as action-packed as the first. Nick Sirianni's team sealed the win at home after Jake Elliott's 58-yard field goal in the third quarter. WR CeeDe Lamb has the chance to give the Cowboys the victory, but fumbled the pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in a decisive moment.

Ad

Despite losing to Eagles, Brian Schottenheimer has faith in his team to become Super Bowl contenders

In the postgame press conference, the Cowboys coach expressed confidence in his team and his players.

Brian Schottenheimer added that his team is "good enough" to secure a successful campaign and potentially become contenders for the Super Bowl.

"We know we're good enough to beat the Eagles. We're good enough to beat anybody. We just have to do it. Those are just words," Schottenheimer said as per a tweet by Patrik Walker.
Ad
Ad

Last season, the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East with an underwhelming 7-10 record.

Can they qualify for the playoffs this year under a new coach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications