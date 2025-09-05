Jerry Jones gives honest review on Brian Schottenheimer’s first game as Cowboys HC after 24-20 loss to Eagles 

Brian Schottenheimer started his head coaching journey with the Dallas Cowboys during Thursday night's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, despite high expectations, they suffered a 24-20 loss on the road at Lincoln Financial Field.After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about Schottenheimer's head coaching debut. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, he was impressed with what he saw from the team on the field. Jones also highlighted how Schottenheimer was disappointed not to start off the season with a win.&quot;Jerry Jones said he was so impressed by what he saw from Brian Schottenheimer tonight. Said he felt sick for him that they didn't get the win for him. 'I'm proud of him. He had us ready to play,'&quot; Machota wrote on X/Twitter.The Cowboys had taken an early lead in the game thanks to a rushing touchdown by Javonte Williams in the first quarter. However, with the departure of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, they had trouble keeping the Eagles' pass rush game in check.This resulted in quarterback Jalen Hurts taking advantage and leveling the playing field with a four-yard rushing touchdown. The same situation played out in the second quarter, with Williams scoring another touchdown before Hurts matched the score. Brandon Aubrey's 41-yard FG gave Schottenheimer's team a brief 17-14 lead.However, Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown to put his team in the lead. Before halftime, Aubrey scored another field goal to minimize the deficit to 21-20.The second half was not as action-packed as the first. Nick Sirianni's team sealed the win at home after Jake Elliott's 58-yard field goal in the third quarter. WR CeeDe Lamb has the chance to give the Cowboys the victory, but fumbled the pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in a decisive moment.Despite losing to Eagles, Brian Schottenheimer has faith in his team to become Super Bowl contendersIn the postgame press conference, the Cowboys coach expressed confidence in his team and his players.Brian Schottenheimer added that his team is &quot;good enough&quot; to secure a successful campaign and potentially become contenders for the Super Bowl.&quot;We know we're good enough to beat the Eagles. We're good enough to beat anybody. We just have to do it. Those are just words,&quot; Schottenheimer said as per a tweet by Patrik Walker.Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStarLINK“We know we’re good enough to beat the Eagles. We’re good enough to beat anybody. We just have to do it. Those are just words.” - Brian Schottenheimer #CowboysLast season, the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East with an underwhelming 7-10 record.Can they qualify for the playoffs this year under a new coach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.