Jerry Jones left "livid" as Cowboys lose superstar Randy Gregory to Broncos

Randy Gregory is now a member of the Denver Broncos, and Jerry Jones is not happy about it.

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly had a deal with Gregory in place, announcing it on the team's social media channels, before Gregory changed his mind just hours later.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, a source told him that there was salary-forfeiture language that the organization puts into its contracts. This is what led to the 29-year-old deciding against the deal, as it was not part of the contract that was originally agreed upon.

Despite being hands on with the deal, Jones did not have a hand in the contract change, according to Patrik Walker of CBS Sports.

Walker posted on Twitter:

"For the record, Randy Gregory accepted [much] less money to agree to terms with the #Cowboys. At one point, the gap between their offer and others were roughly $4M-$5M. They closed the gap enough, not completely, to the point he agreed.

"Jerry Jones was passionate about getting this deal done and was largely responsible for it coming together. The post-agreement change was not his idea/doing. I'm told Jerry Jones is livid."

Cowboys in tough spot after Gregory deal collapses

A deal was in place, before Dallas got cute.

Losing Gregory is certainly a blow for the Dallas defense. After numerous setbacks throughout his career, the 29-year-old was showing signs of being the game-wrecker the Cowboys needed.

He totalled six sacks in 12 games, while recording 19 tackles (four for loss) and 17 quarterback hits. There is now a glaring hole in the Dallas defensive line, but it appears that the Cowboys are already interested in a replacement: Von Miller.

The 32-year-old is thought to be interested in joining the Cowboys, but as with most deals, it depends on the amount of money offered.

Source says the salary forfeiture language #Cowboys include in player contracts that led Randy Gregory to abruptly sign with #Broncos is standard to them but not commonly used by other teams. #Cowboys now have "high interest" in Von Miller depending on financial expectations.

Acquiring the 32-year-old would be a welcome boost for Dan Quinn and the Cowboys' defense. Having Demarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Von Miller, along the defensive front, would give opposing offense's nightmares.

While there is still a lot to play out regarding getting Miller to Dallas, Jerry Jones is going to have to live with the fact that the Dallas front office tried to be a little too smart and ultimately cost the team a deal.

Jones is fuming and rightly so.

