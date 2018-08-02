Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cowboys activate DE Randy Gregory after yearlong drug ban

14   //    02 Aug 2018, 01:46 IST
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have activated defensive end Randy Gregory off the non-football injury list after a year away from football on a substance-abuse suspension.

Gregory has played in just two of the past 32 regular-season games because of multiple suspensions. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him not long before the Cowboys reported to training camp in California.

The former Nebraska standout participated in a walkthrough practice for the first time Wednesday. Gregory wasn't expected to participate in the padded practice in the afternoon. Coach Jason Garrett said Dallas is "still going to be very deliberate with him."

The 25-year-old was banned for the first four games of 2016 before a 10-game suspension was announced while he served the first penalty. Gregory was suspended indefinitely after getting his first career sack in the final game of the 2016 regular season.

