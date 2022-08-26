"Got up on a Monday morning, and there it was, glory hole" - Jerry Jones makes bizarre reference about work life on First Take 

Jerry Jones is one of the most notorious and outspoken owners in the entire NFL. He rarely hesitates to express his opinions and often appears on many television and radio shows to talk about his life, the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys, and any other topic he's asked about.

Jones recently appeared on an episode of First Take where he was interviewed by Stephen A. Smith and legendary Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin. They discussed many topics, including previewing the Cowboys for the 2022-23 NFL season and chatting about the franchise's history, such as their dominance in the 1990s.

Jerry Jones then began discussing his general success in life and business. He used a rather bizarre reference when talking about how working hard can eventually lead to achieving goals:

“I can’t tell you how many times in my life when I’ve had it handed to me in a lot of different ways, but I went back to work, got up on Monday morning, and there it was, glory hole.”

This isn't the first time Jerry Jones has used the "glory hole" as a reference. In a 2012 interview, he discussed the ups and downs of the Cowboys franchise during his time owning the team. Here's what he had to say:

“I have been here 23 years and it is a reminder. I’ve been here when it was glory hole days, and I’ve been here when it wasn’t. And so, having said that, I want me some glory hole.”

Jones' reference is shocking at first glance, but it's highly unlikely he's using it in the inappropriate context of sexual slang. There's a better chance he's using it because of his background in the oil drilling business.

Happy 10th anniversary to Jerry Jones' 'glory hole' quote

Why does Jerry Jones use "glory hole" as a reference?

While glory holes can have a much different meaning depending on the context they're used in, they're a common term in the oil drilling industry. The glory hole is an underwater mining location used for excavations, allowing multiple drilling sessions in the same well.

Jerry Jones made his first fortune as an oil wildcatter, so he's highly familiar with glory holes. His success in the business provided him with enough money to purchase the Dallas Cowboys franchise, which is now the world's most valuable sports franchise.

