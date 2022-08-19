"We're good" - Jerry Jones bluntly rejects out-of-favor Antonio Brown's plea to sign for Cowboys 

Free agent Antonio Brown may be aware that the Dallas Cowboys are somewhat in need of wide receivers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He recently had an interesting message for them in a video released by TMZ Sports.

Here's what Brown had to say when asked if he would be making a return to football this season:

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"

Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility of Brown joining the Dallas Cowboys in another video released by TMZ Sports. Here's how Jones responded to the potential free-agent signing:

"We're good. We want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team."

While Antonio Brown is capable of providing a boost to the Cowboys' wide receiver room, Jones was quick to dismiss the idea of bringing him in.

The Cowboys are much weaker at the position this season than they were last year after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Michael Gallup is also expected to miss the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, further complicating things in Dallas.

Despite their lack of established weapons in the passing game, Jerry Jones insists he's confident that their young wide receivers will step up this year and make up for it.

Why is Antonio Brown still a free agent ahead of the 2022 NFL season?

While Antonio Brown is still an extremely talented wide receiver and one of the best free agents currently available, he also often comes with a ton of drama, making him an extremely high-risk signing.

He has a history of controversial exits with several teams during his career, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, and most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown has been a productive wide receiver recently, despite being past his prime at this point in his career. In two seasons with the Buccaneers, he appeared in 18 games, including the postseason, recording 95 receptions for 1,109 yards and ten touchdowns. He was a crucial part of their offense until he stormed off the field during a game against the New York Jets.

Brown was quickly cut from the team after his outburst against the Jets, including stripping half his uniform off before reportedly leaving the stadium in a cab. He has been a free agent since the incident, and it's unclear if any teams are interested in signing him at this point after his many controversies.

