Jerry Jones paid millions to 25-year-old woman who filed a paternity suit against him: Report

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is never far from the headlines, and today, the spotlight that has been shining on him only got brighter. A woman by the name of Alexandra Davis hit the billionaire owner with a paternity suit last week amid allegations that she was conceived outside of his marriage.

The details of the suit have been kept quiet so far, and the Cowboys owner has not given up any information. However, according to ESPN.com's Don Van Natta, the Cowboys owner paid Davis millions of dollars, according to lawyer Don Jack.

Alex M. @Ace77ofnocal One of the various controversies swirling around Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is intensifying.



Via Don Van Natta of ESPN .com, a lawyer admits that he delivered millions from Jones to the 25 yr old woman who has filed a paternity suit against him. One of the various controversies swirling around Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is intensifying.Via Don Van Natta of ESPN .com, a lawyer admits that he delivered millions from Jones to the 25 yr old woman who has filed a paternity suit against him.

Jack gave a statement to ESPN.com, and in that statement, he admitted to making payments to Cindy and Alex Davis on behalf of the billionaire owner.

Jack said:

“On numerous occasions, I have made payments on behalf of Mr. Jones to Cindy and Alex Davis.”

The paternity suit was filed against Jones last week in Washington, and it was claimed that the Cowboys owner paid both Alex Davis and her mother a sum of $375,000 to keep the relationship quiet. It began back in 1995, according to the Dallas Morning News.

It is an interesting time for the Cowboys owner, who is no stranger to controversies.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have horror offseason

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

It is certainly an interesting time for the Cowboys owner, after having an offseason that has gone so wrong. Several high-profile players have left the organization, most notably Amari Cooper, who was traded to Cleveland, and Randy Gregory, who signed with Denver after the Cowboys front office put in language that the defensive end didn't not like.

Now, with the paternity suit hanging over the owners' head, it is shaping up to be another distracting offseason for Dallas.

After being bundled out of last season's playoffs at home to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers, Dallas needs to rebound in 2022, and so far, it is only one distraction after another for America's Team.

Edited by Windy Goodloe