  Jerry Jones rocks camouflaged hunting gear in rare throwback pic shared by grandson Paxton on Cowboys owner's 83rd birthday (Photo)

Jerry Jones rocks camouflaged hunting gear in rare throwback pic shared by grandson Paxton on Cowboys owner's 83rd birthday (Photo)

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 14, 2025 21:13 GMT
Jerry Jones rocks camouflaged hunting gear in rare throwback photo shared by grandson Paxton on Cowboys owner
Jerry Jones rocks camouflaged hunting gear in rare throwback photo shared by grandson Paxton on Cowboys owner's 83rd birthday (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/paxtonanderson_9)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned 83 on Monday. To mark the occasion, his grandson, Paxton Anderson, posted a sweet tribute for him on Instagram, along with throwback photos.

One standout picture showed Anderson in his preschool days and Jones dressed in hunting gear, wearing rubber boots and standing outdoors. The Cowboys owner also held two shotguns and a black shoulder bag.

"Happy Birthday to Jerryyyyyyy. The best grandpa ever," Anderson wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @paxtonanderson_9)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @paxtonanderson_9)

Another highlight photo was Anderson helping Jones with a microphone in a meeting room. One more snap showed Anderson in his Texas Longhorns uniform, posing with Jones and two other players wearing jerseys No. 68 and No. 64. Anderson played college football at Texas as a wide receiver.

In the third slide, Anderson was having dinner with his grandparents, Jerry and Eugenia.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @paxtonanderson_9)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @paxtonanderson_9)

Paxton is the son of Charlotte Jones, Jerry’s daughter and the Cowboys’ Executive Vice President.

He was part of the 2025 NFL draft class, but went underafted. Anderson wore jersey No. 86 with the Longhorns, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs around 213 pounds.

Jerry Jones makes feelings known on Cowboys' chances of winning Super Bowl on his 83rd birthday

After the Washington Commanders' loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday, Jerry Jones made a bold statement about the Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances.

“It just reminded me that we are still in it," Jones told reporters. "I see so much parity.”

He highlighted that injuries have hit many teams, including Dallas, and that the division remains wide open.

The Cowboys are 2-3-1, behind Commanders (3-3) and Eagles (4-2) in the NFC East. However, Jones believes his team can bounce back and make a strong playoff run, especially with how close the standings are.

Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1995. That victory marked the Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl title, and they became the first team in NFL history to win three championships in four years (1992, 1993, 1995).

