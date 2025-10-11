Jerry Jones' softer side gets captured as Cowboys owner shares rare family moment with great-granddaughter Parker Elouise and wife Eugenia 

Just days after a viral moment where Jerry Jones was caught flipping the middle finger during a Cowboys win over the Jets, a much softer side of him was shared by his family. His grandson, Shy Anderson Jr., posted a sweet photo of the Cowboys owner holding his newborn great-granddaughter, Parker Elouise Eugenia Anderson, while his wife Eugenia Jones looked on with love.The photo was initially shared by Shy’s wife, Tori Evans Anderson, on Friday.Source: (Via Instagram/ @theshycowboy95)Shy Jr. is the son of Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys’ chief brand officer, and he and Tori welcomed Parker in March 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAbout flipping the middle finger, Jones clarified that it was meant to be a thumbs-up, but he used the wrong hand. The NFL fined him $250,000, which he accepted. The Athletic Insider Jon Machota wrote on X:&quot;The league fine money goes to charity, which Jones is happy to support. He’s also confident that fans know how much he appreciates all fans, not just Cowboys fans.&quot;The Dallas Cowboys have had a mixed start to the 2025 season. In Week 1, they lost to the Eagles 20-24. Week 2 was a close win in overtime against the Giants, 40-37. Week 3 brought another loss to the Bears, 14-31. Week 4 ended in a wild 40-40 tie with the Packers. In Week 5, they bounced back with a decisive 37-22 win over the Jets.Jerry Jones posed with family at Netflix docuseries &quot;America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys&quot;At the premiere of Netflix’s docuseries America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Jerry Jones stood proudly with his big family. He was joined by his wife, Eugenia, and their three children, Stephen, Jerry Jr., and Charlotte, along with their spouses.Stephen Jones, who helps run the Cowboys as Executive VP and CEO, was there with his wife, Karen. Jerry Jones Jr., in charge of sales and marketing for the team, came with his wife, Lori. Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys’ Chief Brand Officer, also attended with her current husband, Amir Rozwadowski. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe document is an eight-episode series that dives into Jones’ journey with the Dallas Cowboys, from his purchase of the team to their rise in the 1990s.