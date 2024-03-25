Jerry Jones says he has no regrets over $90,000,000 Ezekiel Elliott extension as Cowboys sweat over RB room

The Dallas Cowboys' free agency run did not quite go as planned, it would appear. A total of seven big names signed with other teams in free agency, including running back Tony Pollard (Titans) and LT Tyron Smith (Jets). Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Jayron Kearse are still on the open market, depleting the Cowboys' ranks.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only external signing the Cowboys made this year, leaving fans with a number of concerns for the season. At the NFL Annual League Meeting, which is being held from March 24-27, in Orlando, Florida, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked to look back at a couple of roster decisions over the years. One move in particular was highlighted by reporters - the six-year, $90 million extension offered to former lead running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Jerry Jones gets blunt on Ezekiel Elliott's 2019 extension

Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, Jones said that he does not have a single regret over forking out $90 million for Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys owner-cum-GM said that he is instead taking that as a lesson in becoming a better general manager.

"What I can do for our fans is I can learn from what we did with Zeke. I can learn. I can look back and make that comparison. And I'm more likely to learn from that than some new face. I really am. I believe that – as long as I do my homework and got my energy," Jones said.

Elliott has since moved on and played for the Patriots last season. He is currently a free agent.

Cowboys' free agency moves fail to move the needle

The Cowboys, of course, saw a number of names leave in free agency and made just one move to reload the roster for 2024.

There was speculation that they were in on the Derrick Henry sweepstakes when the NFL superstar hit free agency. However, 'King Henry' took his time and signed for the Baltimore Ravens instead. Dallas was also linked with a free agency move for Saquon Barkley, who instead signed for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As things stand, the Cowboys have last year's RB2 Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Snoop Corner in their RB room. Those names don't exactly inspire confidence, especially considering Jerry Jones said the franchise was "all-in" on 2024.