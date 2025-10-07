Jerry Jones sets record straight on infamous middle finger gesture towards crowd at Jets vs. Cowboys game

Jerry Jones addressed a viral moment from Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. He said that a hand gesture caught on camera was not what it appeared to be.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner clarified the situation on Tuesday. Footage from MetLife Stadium on Sunday showed him raising his hand toward the stands late in the game. Many viewers interpreted it as an obscene gesture.

"That was unfortunate," Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on giving the middle finger during Sunday’s game in New Jersey: “That was unfortunate. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up.”

The moment took place after Dallas extended its lead in the fourth quarter. As the Cowboys surged ahead on Dak Prescott’s fourth touchdown pass, Jones joined the crowd’s reaction near the field level.

Jerry Jones downplays the gesture as an honest mix-up amid late-game excitement

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones said that the energy inside MetLife Stadium leaned heavily in favor of Dallas by the end of the game. He emphasized that the signal was corrected almost immediately.

"That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us," Jones said on Tuesday, via 105.3 The Fan. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front. Not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game."

He added that his intent was celebratory, not confrontational.

"If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental," Jones said. "It got straightened around pretty quick, but the intention was thumbs up and pointing at our fans because everyone was jumping up and down excited."

The NFL has not commented on whether the gesture could lead to disciplinary action. It has fined for similar incidents before. Bud Adams was fined $250,000 in 2009 for flashing a double bird. Meanwhile, David Tepper's $300,000 fine last season was for throwing a drink at opposing fans.

Dak Prescott went 18 of 29 for 237 yards and four touchdowns as the Cowboys improved to 2-2-1. The MetLife crowd was filled with “MVP” chants for the quarterback throughout the afternoon. Despite being shorthanded, with starters like Tyler Smith, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker sidelined, Dallas posted 416 yards of total offense.

