Jerry Jones sexual assault lawsuit: Trial delayed in case against $13,800,000,000 Cowboys owner pertaining to 2018 incident

Jerry Jones will stand trial for allegedly forcibly kissing a woman. She claims that he grabbed her and kissed her without consent back in 2018, and the trial has just been delayed. Proceedings were supposed to take place, but the judge over the case pushed them back on Wednesday.

The alleged incident reportedly happened in September of 2018. The jury trial was reportedly set for March 18 following the state's Supreme Court giving permission for the case to proceed.

Previously, the Dallas Cowboys owner - who has a net worth of $13.8 billion per Forbes - and his legal team denied the allegations and called the court case "frivolous", according to NBC 24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jerry Jones facing two lawsuits

The alleged forcible kissing incident is not the only one that is currently plaguing Jerry Jones. The NFL franchise owner is also being subject to a trial in which 27-year-old Alexandra Davis is suing to confirm that Jones is her biological father.

She's alleging that Jones and her mother, Cynthia Davis, had an agreement from when she was young that the Cowboys owner would support them financially as long as they never publicly said he was her father, a claim he has denied.

Jerry Jones is facing two separate lawsuits now

They are suing to try and get genetic testing on Jones to prove he's the father. The lawsuit claims that the married Jones pursued the married Davis and has since been trying to keep everything quiet.

Their settlement reportedly called for Jones to pay Davis $375,000 and for her daughter to receive "certain monthly, annual and special funding" from a trust until she was 21, per NBC 24. She would also reportedly get lump sum payments when she turned 24, 26 and 28.

Jones' attorneys have stated that Alexandra Davis has gotten "millions of dollars" from Jones in her lifetime. This case originated in March of 2022, and it is currently one of two lawsuits the owner is facing while he tries to navigate the Cowboys back into being Super Bowl contenders.