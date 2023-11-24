Jerry Jones sounds off on Dak Prescott’s viral turkey TD celebration vs Commanders

Dak Prescott had one of the best Thanksgivings in all of the United States, as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback led his team to a rampant 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders to improve to 8-3 this season and keep the pressure up on the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

One of the highlights of the game involved the Cowboys' turkey leg celebration. As they dominated their divisional rivals, Dak Prescott connected with Kavontae Turpin for a 34-yard touchdown, improving the score to 37-10. Turpin did the same celebration as Ezekiel Elliott a few years ago, jumping into the Salvation Army bucket at the back of the end zone; however, Dak Prescott rushed to the bucket and unwrapped a turkey leg for a quick meal during the game.

After beating the Commanders, Jerry Jones cited the Cowboys' camaraderie as one of the reasons for the team to be able to compete - and win - a Super Bowl this year:

"It’s on par with anything I’ve ever seen. Our health, our talent level, along with the thing that happens when you start as a team to see each other, depend on each other and make plays,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t dare have tried to be here right now and try to be in better shape for the rest of the year [than we are right now].”

He also gave his view on Prescott's celebration:

“If I thought we could have the result of him playing like he is, I’ll make that a staple on the sideline for every home game.”

Dak Prescott, Cowboys win 13th straight home game

There are a lot of things you can criticize about the Dallas Cowboys, but they're a force to recognize at home. They seem to be unbeatable at this point at the AT&T Stadium, winning their 13th straight game.

It's clear that the Cowboys are a fantastic team. Dak Prescott is playing at an excellent level, Daron Bland emerged as a star in the absence of Trevon Diggs and the entire offense is flowing perfectly.

The question that remains is the same as in other years: will they be able to elevate their level in the playoffs? They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in two straight years, and two of their three losses this year happened against their biggest 2023 rivals: the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the real bar they need to clear to make their first Super Bowl since 1995.