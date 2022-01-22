"We deserve better" - Jerry Jones still reeling after heartbreaking playoff loss to 49ers

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still having trouble digesting the fact that his team was bundled out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. After a season that promised so much, again the Cowboys produced a poor performance when they needed a good one.

Jones regularly speaks to the media and appears on various radio shows. Jones spoke recently on the radio show 105.3 The Fan and was asked about his feelings on how the season ended for his team. Jones stated that he felt the Cowboys deserved better than to end up losing the way they did after Dak Prescott failed to snap the ball in time following a quarterback run as they got into Hail Mary range.

“We deserve better than ending up this way," Jones said. "That’s how I feel today.”

Another wasted season for Jones and the Cowboys

Jones is still upset with how Dallas' season ended.

Having one of the league's most potent offenses and a defense that improved under new coordinator Dan Quinn, means that there was an expectation the Cowboys would make a deep playoff run.

However, Dallas fell at the very first hurdle this season. Dak Prescott is now 1-3 in the postseason, which points to the fact that he and his team struggle when the lights are at their brightest.

Prescott walks off the field after losing to the 49ers at home

His regular-season record makes for better reading, though, as he has gone 53-32 in his six years in the league. However, this year felt different for Dallas fans, as the team were seemingly able to put up points at will thanks to an embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of the ball.

Three times, the Cowboys put up 40+ points while managing 50+ points twice. But there were a few ups and downs this season that left many wondering just how good the team really is, as inconsistent play continued to plague them throughout the campaign.

Dallas' rollercoaster ride of a season included a 30-16 blowout home loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9 at home, at one stage the team was down 27-0. The Cowboys also suffered back-to-back Week 12 and Week 13 defeats to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

However, they steadyed the ship somewhat, winning five out of their last six games, but the offense did not look right. Against the 49ers it was much of the same, Jimmy Garoppolo and co. raced out to a double-digit lead and the Cowboys were chasing a game in which they never got back.

With the loss to the 49ers, many have called for head coach Mike McCarthy to be shown the door as frustration grows at the lack of achievement from a team once feared by the NFL.

It is clear that owner Jerry Jones is still aggrieved about what transpired on Sunday, but as owner and general manager, he has the power to make changes. However, we know that he is sometimes reluctant to make said changes, which can sometimes come to the detriment of the team.

The 2021 NFL season proved to be another wasted year for Dallas after it promised so much, yet delivered so little. The Cowboys will be weary of this becoming a theme for them as they look ahead to another campaign..

