"That’s a disorder" - Michael Irvin raises doubts over Cowboys stars' offense

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has raised doubts over the Dallas Cowboys' so-called star offense. With such an array of talent with the likes of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Ceedee Lamb, Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the books, they regularly do not show up on the big occasion.

Irvin was speaking to Cowboys insider, Jon Machota on 105.3 The Fan and said that the problems with the offense are centered around targets for their star players as well as a failure to show up in big games.

“Our stars didn’t show up [on Sunday]. We had no shot,” irvin said. “Whenever you got disorder [you get] dysfunction. We can’t have our stars putting up role player numbers like 31 yards rushing, one catch for 21 yards, 69 passer rating. And then have our role players putting up numbers like [Dalton] Schultz and [Cedrick] Wilson."

Irvin closed off his remarks by stating that the Cowboys have deep-lying personnel issues on the field and that the team currently finds itself in a state of dysfunction,

"That’s a disorder. Trying to make our role players stars and our stars role players. That’s a disorder and a team dysfunction.”

The Cowboys offense has had its troubles

Prescott and Elliott both struggled in the loss to the 49ers

For an offense that ranked ninth overall in the league by the end of the regular-season, more often than not, when it needed to play at its best, it didn't. Sometimes the Cowboys offense looked so disjointed and awkward that they failed to put up points. This was despite the obviously stacked roster that the Cowboys possess.

The blowout loss to Denver, then the nine points scored against the Chiefs, and then the up-and-down nature of their wins over Washington, New Orleans and the Giants in a three-game stretch left many wondering exactly what to expect each week from this supposedly high octane offense.

There was no doubt that the team could put up points, eight times they scored 30+ but it was their inconsistency that derailed their season. The 16-30 loss to Denver was a result that not many saw coming, but the Cowboys have always seemed predisposed to passing up opportunities that present themselves.

Against the 49ers in the wildcard round, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense barely got going until late in the fourth quarter when they were chasing the game. This has been a common theme over the last two years and it all came to ahead against San Francisco as they were dumped out of the playoffs.

There are clear problems with the star-studded offense and Irvin stated it perfectly. With rumors that Amari Cooper could be traded and both Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore thought to be taking head coaching jobs, this off season is shaping up to be a defining one for the Cowboys.

