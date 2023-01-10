Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The 80-year-old Cowboys owner doesn't seem concerned about facing the Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said the game on Monday gives his team another day to prepare.

“I like it. I think it gives us another day to get ready for them. It doesn’t bother me... Everything is pointing up.”

Both the Cowboys and Buccaneers are entering the playoffs with a loss in their respective regular-season finales. The Cowboys lost to NFC East rivals Washington Commanders on the road while the Buccaneers were beaten, also on the road, by their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons.

The two teams faced off in Week 1 of the NFL season back in September of last year, at AT&T Stadium, in a game that the Dallas Cowboys fans want to forget.

Dallas' lone points in a 19-3 loss came off kicker Brett Maher's 51-yard field goal in the first quarter. To make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with a thumb injury late in the fourth quarter.

Prescott will be under center for the Cowboys as they look to win their first playoff game since the 2018-19 season.

Last season, they were knocked out of the Wild Card round by the San Francisco 49ers at home, by a score of 23-17. Tom Brady, however, is seeking to continue his unbeaten run against the Cowboys.

Tom Brady has owned the Dallas Cowboys in his illustrious career

Brady has faced all 32 teams in his Hall of Fame career but has had great success against the Dallas Cowboys. In his 23 seasons in the NFL, the three-time MVP has a perfect 7-0 record against the Cowboys. He's thrown for 1,945 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in those seven games.

In two games as Buccaneers quarterback, he's thrown for 591 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

The greatest quarterback in NFL history will look to go 8-0 versus the Cowboys in his quest for his eighth Super Bowl ring. Can Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Cowboys in this season's Wild Card round? We'll have to wait and see.

