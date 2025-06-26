"Jerry Jones will know he made a mistake": Colin Cowherd predicts Brian Schottenheimer era to be one-and-done with Cowboys

Colin Cowherd has been very vocal against the Dallas Cowboys promoting Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach after they fired Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer will have his first experience as head coach managing the most iconic franchise in the NFL, which hasn't been an easy job, especially in the past 30 years.

Ad

During Wednesday's episode of his "The Herd" show, Cowherd shared his three bold predictions for the NFC in the 2025 NFL season. The veteran analyst went after Schottenheimer right off the bat, predicting he would spend only one season coaching the Cowboys.

“Number one, this is the least surprising of any I’ve done in the last two days," Cowherd said (Timestamp: 0:30). "Brian Schottenheimer is a one-and-done. Jerry will know by Thanksgiving that he made a huge mistake. Forget the fact that Philadelphia and Washington will probably both blow them out in the division twice.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We’ve got a lot of one-and-dones happening now. David Culley, Steve Wilks, Urban Meyer, Nathaniel Hackett, Antonio Pierce, Jerod Mayo. People liked Antonio Pierce. The Raiders played a lot of people tough, including the Chiefs. One and done happens all the time now.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Cowboys have had seven head coaches since Jimmy Johnson left in 1993. Barry Switzer (1994-1997), Chan Gailey (1998-1999), Dave Campo (2000-2002), Bill Parcells (2003-2006), Wade Phillips (2007-2010), Jason Garrett (2010-2019) and Mike McCarthy (2020-2024) before Schottenheimer.

Not a single one spent less than two seasons on the sideline, but Cowherd is anything but optimistic about Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 2024 season that was full of injuries and inconsistent play. They are set to start a new era, but Schottenheimer is already in a complex position.

Ad

Colin Cowherd criticized Cowboys hiring 'uninspiring' Brian Schottenheimer

This wasn't the first time Colin Cowherd went after the Cowboys for hiring Brian Schottenheimer. In January, the Fox Sports analyst graded all the coaching changes across the NFL, giving the Schottenheimer hire a D.

"Brian Schottenheimer feels absolutely uninspiring," he said. "It's a D. Friday late news dump is embarrassing. Again, the last time he was a hot coordinator was 12, 13, 14 years ago. I think the Cowboys got caught flat-footed, and this is what it looks like."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys will face a stronger NFC East division and a much harder conference with the San Francisco 49ers poised to return and the Detroit Lions eager to take revenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.