Jesse Palmer claims Tom Brady would be "legendary" on 'The Bachelor,' wants Irina Shayk to "chill out" for two months

It didn’t take long for Tom Brady dating rumors to swirl after divorcing Gisele Bundchen, his wife for 13 years. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and supermodel Irina Shayk were recently seen together in Los Angeles.

While the actual score between Brady and Shayk remains unknown, a reality television show host suggested an alternative for the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Letting Brady choose the love of his life from a group of women would be a surefire hit.

Jesse Palmer believes Tom Brady would be an excellent lead for “The Bachelor”

Palmer, a former NFL quarterback, proclaimed without hesitation that Tom Brady would be a “legendary” leading man for the next season of “The Bachelor.”

But with his relationship with Shayk unknown, Palmer suggested during an interview with TMZ Sports:

“There is the Irina Shayk issue. But if she's willing to kind of just chill out for a couple months of filming, I think we're solid.”

Palmer also mentioned that filming the show in one of Brady’s houses could help them reduce production costs. The host added:

"Again, very budget-friendly. Tom Brady would be good."

The former Florida standout appeared as a contestant in Season 5 of “The Bachelor,” making him the first non-American bachelor on the show. Palmer also played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.

He started working as a color commentator for FOX Sports in the same year. His broadcasting career brought him to ESPN, CTV, TSN, and ABC. He also appeared in programs like “Good Morning America” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady finalized his divorce with Gisele Bundchen in October 2022. The former Michigan Wolverine has a ten-year, $375 million standing offer from FOX Sports to be their color commentator during their NFL broadcasts.

In the meantime, the five-time Super Bowl MVP is spending more time with his three children: Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian. He is also building his business empire by investing in sports teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Aces, and Birmingham F.C.

Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud would also be perfect leads for “The Bachelor”

Aside from Tom Brady, Palmer believes that young quarterbacks Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud would also pull in big audiences for the reality dating show.

Palmer believes Herbert will be perfect casting because he can help pay for the dates given his mega-extension. The Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback is currently the highest-paid player after agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million deal.

While he will get $218 in guaranteed money, he will only earn $1.1 million in base salary in 2023.

Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud has other things on his plate, especially leading the Houston Texans to contention after being named starting quarterback. He will help transform an offense that finished second-worst in points per game last season.

