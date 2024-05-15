Jets CB Sauce Gardner roasts Zach Wilson, presents offer to upgrade from "MILF to GILF"

Even after leaving the New York Jets, Zach Wilson cannot seem to catch a break.

The Denver Broncos quarterback was recently mentioned by his former teammate Sauce Gardner in a hilarious X/Twitter exchange with a certain Salley Mitchell.

Mitchell suggested going out on a date with the two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Gardner, who flat-out turned down the proposal.

The conversation continued, with Mitchell asking:

"fine, any teammates of yours I could move on to?"

"i'll hit Zach up to see if he's ready to upgrade from milf to gilf," Gardner replied.

Gardner was referring to an infidelity accusation against Wilson from the past. Back in 2022, the quarterback's ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile claimed that he had cheated on her with an unnamed friend of his mother Lisa.

Neither of the Wilsons addressed the allegations.

How Zach Wilson plans to be acclimatized to his new team in Denver

A new chapter of the Zach Wilson story has begun.

Last month, he was traded to the Denver Broncos after weeks of speculation. There, he will get to compete with 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix and five-season veteran Jarrett Stidham.

If Sean Payton is to be believed, Zach Wilson is getting a clean slate and starting on even ground. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, the head coach said (via Sports Illustrated):

"It’s just, ‘Come on in, let’s get going.’ Meaning, we start from the snap count, the cadence. We want to work kind of like he’d be a rookie. Certainly, ‘Stiddy’ [Stidham] is not a rookie, but when ‘Stiddy’ came here from the Raiders, he began that process of getting acclimated to all the things unique to what he has here relative to the offense, to the way this team operates.”

The Broncos possess one of the shallower quarterback rooms in the league right now. This means that the competition between Wilson, Stidham, and Nix over the right to start may be one of the most intense during the offseason and preseason.

Payton told reporters during the recent rookie minicamp:

“We’ll figure it out…It’s you know with with young guys the reps are important but we’ll have we’ll have a rotation and we’ll go from there. You’re trying to find these players that are driven, and it’s the hardest thing to measure all the time. You know how important is it to them, and so there’s a lot that goes into it.”

The next phase of the offseason camp, OTA, begins next week.