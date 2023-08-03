“It’s a scam” – Jets fans outraged overs owner Woody Johnson’s season ticket package with Aaron Rodgers in town

New York Jets fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the season, their first with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, season ticket holders who invested in the team were severely disappointed with the annual package they received.

Season ticket holders received a yearbook, a magnet that featured the schedule, and an advertisement for a credit card opportunity. Fans also received a 3-for-$99 polo shirt discount.

This was not what they had expected for the upcoming season. Las Vegas Raiders season ticket holders received a model of Allegiant Stadium, while Jets fans were left with a magnet.

Fans on Reddit said that New York Jets team owner Woody Johnson could and should have done more for season ticket holders. Some fans felt that the Jets yearbook only included about 30% of information about the team.

New York Jets fans said that they didn't have high expectations for what the package would entail. What they received, however, was even less than they imagined.

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah says he is enjoying the game more with Aaron Rodgers at QB

The New York Jets offense will obviously look a lot different this season. They have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Nathaniel Hackett at offensive coordinator.

For tight end C.J. Uzomah, he is enjoying the new change in the offense and having a little fun in the process. He told reporters on Thursday that he is learning more already this season than he has in all of his career, and much of that is thanks to Aaron Rodgers:

“But it’s great. You got a future Hall of Famer back there, making adjustments, calling plays, dissecting defenses in the meeting room, telling you how he wants certain things done certain ways. I’m learning so much more about football than I have in my previous years of football combined, so it’s a lot of fun.

“He wants us to look at the game through his eyes and through his lens and see the defense… It’s a lot. I’m going to be honest, it’s a lot. It’s very fun for me. I don’t know if you can tell. I’m smiling, I’m happy. It’s a lot of knowledge in a short amount of time, and it’s great.”

Uzomah played seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the New York Jets in 2022.