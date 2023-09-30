Jets Hall of Famer Joe Klecko questions Zach Wilson's maturity ahead of Week 4 SNF showdown vs Chiefs

It seems like Zach Wilson still has to prove his credentials and maturity. Former Jets defensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Joe Kelcko, recently said that the 24-year-old needs to do more to deliver more wins.

Klecko said on the AP Pro Football Podcast that it's crucial for the team to have powerful veteran receivers like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. A team can benefit when it utilizes their skills and experiences in various offensive situations.

Additionally, a QB's maturity is important, as football is a quarterback-driven league when it comes to winning games. A mature quarterback is more likely to make good decisions on the field, read the defense accurately and avoid mistakes. That can lead to fewer turnovers and more successful offensive drives.

Kelcko said about Wilson ahead of the Jets' Week 4 showdown against the Kansas Cify Chiefs that the QB needs to reduce his mistakes and avoid throwing the ball away:

"I think basically, the maturity of the quarterback means so much because, you know, as we it's a quarterback driven league for winning."

"But, you know, the offense has to basically take care of the ball. If Zach Wilson is going to be the guy, you know, he's got to manage the game to the where he doesn't throw the ball away. Make mistakes."

If Zach Wilson wants to be successful, he will need to manage the game effectively and avoid throwing the ball away or making mistakes.

By doing so, he will help maintain possession and prevent turnovers, which are crucial in maximizing scoring opportunities and controlling the outcome of games.

Jets offensive coordinator responds to Joe Namath's criticism of Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers' arrival at the Jets was a big deal, and fans thought he would help land Super Bowl after 55 years. However, the four-time MVP winner tore his Achilles tendon and is potentially out for the season.

The onus fell on Wilson, but his performances so far haven't been convincing enough Joe Namath, the last Jets QB to win a Super Bowl ring, joined in on the conversation and asked the team to trade the starting quarterback.

Before playing the Chiefs this week, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said:

"Joe Namath is a great, great football player. He has every right to his opinion, and we have every right to prove him wrong."

Zach Wilson's passing performance this season has been subpar, completing only 52.4% of his pass attempts and averaging 155.7 yards per game. He has thrown four interceptions and secured two touchdowns, resulting in a passer rating of 57.

Despite assertions from the Jets that Wilson has shown improvement, the season has seen career lows for him.