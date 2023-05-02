Aaron Rodgers is the New York Jets quarterback after a long, drawn-out process. If fans think that he won't be all-in immediately, then think again. The veteran quarterback is already hitting the field with his new teammates.

Changing teams after 18 years with one organization can be a little daunting. Considering the Jets roster is young and many are still finding their way in the league, that could add another layer of nervousness.

But for Rodgers, who some say doesn't connect well with his young teammates, he is making every post a winner with his new team. Jets' head coach Robert Saleh has nothing but praise for how Aaron Rodgers has handled the young players on the team.

Saleh said via yardbarker.com:

“We’re a really, really young team, especially on offense and just to watch him and Nathaniel [Hackett] and the way they communicate together and he’s already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input, just discussions on all of the different things we’re trying to get accomplished on offense, so he’s a tremendous human, first and foremost, Aaron is.

Saleh continued:

Just listening, there’s little, subtle things I’m not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people, so really fortunate that he’s here.”

Aaron Rodgers already developing chemistry with young Jets stars

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The key to any new player on a team is developing chemistry. Rodgers has skipped OTA's and parts of training camp, but this time, he's all in.

Footage has already emerged of Rodgers throwing with receiving star Garrett Wilson as the pair look to get on the same page. This is a great sign for the team and it shows Rodgers wants to do things the right way.

Whether that will translate into success is unknown. However, Rodgers is doing all he can to be prepared for the challenges that will no doubt come with his new team. He is putting rumors of not getting along with teammates in the rearview mirror.

