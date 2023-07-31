Dalvin Cook remains one of the best available free agents ahead of the 2023 NFL season after being shockingly released by the Minnesota Vikings. While the superstar running back reportedly gained interest from several different teams, the New York Jets have apparently emerged as the clear front runner to sign him.

Cook has publicly admitted that the Jets are a team he would be willing to join for the right price. It's been unclear if the Jets share the same interest in signing the veteran. They recently had a meeting with him to discuss the possibility of him joining the team.

Head coach Robert Saleh had this to say about his meeting with Cook during a recent interview on the "Up & Adams" show at Jets training camp:

"Yesterday was awesome. Had a really good meeting with him. I'm not going to share what he said, what we talked about, but he turned me into a believer with the words that came out of his mouth. So I'm just excited for him, whether he's here or somewhere else. You can never say no to a great player and he's still got a lot of juice left in the tank."

Saleh added:

"The big thing is fit, and whether or not he can help us win games, and whether or not he feels like this is a place that can help him maximize who he is. And so it's really just a matter of everyone making the right decision for each other."

Watch the full interview on YouTube pic.twitter.com/xa74hIz2tu

While Robert Saleh made it perfectly clear that he thinks highly of Dalvin Cook's outlook for the 2023 NFL season, he failed to commit to the idea of him joining the Jets. He instead took a neutral approach, claiming he believes Cook will be successful with whatever team he joins.

Do the Jets need Dalvin Cook in 2023?

Dalvin Cook

The New York Jets went all in on their quest to win a Super Bowl ring when they traded for Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2023 NFL season. They supplemented him by also signing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, his former Green Bay Packers' teammates, as well as speedster Mecole Hardman.

While the Jets appear set in their passing game, their running backs carry a big question mark. They are relatively deep at the position, but their featured back Breece Hall is coming off a major injury during his rookie season last year. It's unclear when he will be ready to play again and could possibly miss the start of the season.

Hard Knocks cameras followed Cook for the entire visit. New York hosts Cook's brother James and the #Bills six weeks from tonight.

Adding Dalvin Cook can solidify the Jets' running back position, while giving Rodgers another legitimate weapon to work with. Cook has exceeded 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons and could form a lethal tandem with Hall.